Comparing FFD Financial (FFDF) & Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FFD Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFD Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 20.76% 9.96% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFD Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.47 $20.00 million $2.86 12.10

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats FFD Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.