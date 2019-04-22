Comparing Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) & Its Peers

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) is one of 548 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aquestive Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $67.43 million -$61.38 million -2.25 Aquestive Therapeutics Competitors $2.15 billion $228.73 million -3.52

Aquestive Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Competitors 4546 13020 27670 994 2.54

Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 275.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.38%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aquestive Therapeutics Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; and AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. It also develops AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and APL-130277, a sublingual film using apomorphine to treat parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

