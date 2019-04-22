Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.58. 140,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,609. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $147.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.7475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/community-financial-services-group-llc-grows-stake-in-vanguard-consumer-staples-etf-vdc.html.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.