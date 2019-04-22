Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $7.30 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

