Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.84 per share, with a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 12,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $637,437.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,940 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $588.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

