Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $217.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $195,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

