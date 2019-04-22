Columbus Macro LLC Has $11.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.51. 290,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,569. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

