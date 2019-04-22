Columbus Circle Investors Has $31.70 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,478 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in ABIOMED were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $4.37 on Monday, hitting $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,607. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.08 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total value of $2,091,697.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,421,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

