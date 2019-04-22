CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,586 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of CNH Industrial worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

