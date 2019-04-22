Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,795 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing accounts for 2.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $76,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,259,000 after purchasing an additional 857,107 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,507,000 after buying an additional 2,714,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 56,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,332. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

