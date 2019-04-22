City Holding Co. Buys 1,301 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,453,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

