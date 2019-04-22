Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

