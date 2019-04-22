Citigroup Inc (C) Position Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,526,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

