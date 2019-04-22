Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 192.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 131.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $211.48. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,906. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,693.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/cintas-co-ctas-shares-sold-by-callahan-advisors-llc.html.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.