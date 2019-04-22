Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $86.60 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

