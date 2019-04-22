Cigna (CI) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $245.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Shares of CI opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

