Ciena (CIEN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of CIEN opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $77,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,470. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 830,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 541,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,599,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 52,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 143,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

