CIBC Raises Metro (MRU) Price Target to C$49.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Metro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.13.

Metro stock opened at C$49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Metro has a 12 month low of C$39.04 and a 12 month high of C$50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.18999989225115 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

