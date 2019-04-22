Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,065 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.22 per share, for a total transaction of $85,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $92.32 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

