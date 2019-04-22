Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

