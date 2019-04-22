Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $1,636,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,759,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,766. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.32. 902,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,801. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $133.53 and a 52-week high of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

