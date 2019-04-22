Cherokee (CHKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CHKE opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Cherokee has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

CHKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

