Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNG stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

