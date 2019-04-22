Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $22,268.00 and $12.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00440791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.01066671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00201670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 320,703,825 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

