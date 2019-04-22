Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Position Increased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $42,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 684,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,427,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $10,840,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $10,391,000.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $104,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,983. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

