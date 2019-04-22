Changyou.Com (CYOU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Changyou.Com to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Changyou.Com has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.43-0.52 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.43-0.52 EPS.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). Changyou.Com had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Changyou.Com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYOU opened at $15.49 on Monday. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Changyou.Com stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Changyou.Com worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

