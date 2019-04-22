CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 795 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lear by 11,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Lear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.97. 409,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

