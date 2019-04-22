CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,118 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 992,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,782. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

