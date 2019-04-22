CEVA (CEVA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEVA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a PE ratio of 211.82 and a beta of 1.74. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $36.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.74%. CEVA’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in CEVA by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CEVA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.