Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 622,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,170. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $124.70.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/central-bank-trust-co-trims-stake-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.