Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,306 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.22. 1,091,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,301. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.18 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.05.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

