Centene (CNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,944,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

