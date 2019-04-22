Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

CBMG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. 22,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,447. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 17,386.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

