Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lessened by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 35.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $93.42. 5,158,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,940. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

