Celestica Inc (CLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Celestica also posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 10,347.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

