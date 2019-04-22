Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $33,849.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.