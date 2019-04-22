Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

CTT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald S. Moss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 645,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,032,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 494,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,032,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 494,691 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 823,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 472,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,242,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 343,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

