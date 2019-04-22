Cascades (CAS) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities cut Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

TSE:CAS opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

