Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,660 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $81,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

