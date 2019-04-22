Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 929.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/carroll-financial-associates-inc-grows-holdings-in-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.