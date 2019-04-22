Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,176 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,285,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 754,200 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $113.74 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

