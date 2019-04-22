Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,647. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

