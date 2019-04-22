Carboneum [C8] Token Hits Market Cap of $948,542.00 (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Carboneum [C8] Token has a market cap of $948,542.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00449280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.01066764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00198499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,324,946 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io . The official website for Carboneum [C8] Token is www.carboneum.io

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

