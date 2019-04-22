Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Receives $20.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

CBLK opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. Carbon Black has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 101.09%. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,178,000 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carbon Black by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

