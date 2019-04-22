Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.96. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 346,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

