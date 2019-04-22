Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.12. 958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,860. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

