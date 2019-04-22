Capita PLC (CPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.89 ($2.21).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, insider John Cresswell purchased 10,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,810.79). Also, insider Patrick Butcher purchased 121,243 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33). Insiders have purchased 131,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,659,567 over the last 90 days.

Capita stock opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

