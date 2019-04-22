Canadian Overseas Petroleum (XOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 998000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

