Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNI opened at $93.65 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.4026 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canadian National Railway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

