Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/cambridge-trust-co-increases-holdings-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.